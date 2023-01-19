The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing regional manufacturing activity has contracted at a slower rate in the month of January. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity climbed to a negative 8.9 in January from a negative 13.7 in December.
