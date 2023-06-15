The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing regional manufacturing activity contracted at a modestly faster rate in the month of June. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity fell to a negative 13.7 in June from a negative 10.4 in May, with a negative reading indicating contraction.
