The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a modest slowdown in the pace of contraction in regional manufacturing activity in the month of November. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity rose to a negative 5.9 in November from a negative 9.0 in October, although a negative reading still indicates contraction.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Philly Fed Index Indicates Modestly Slower Contraction In November - November 16, 2023
- U.S. Import, Export Prices Pull Back Much More Than Expected In October - November 16, 2023
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Reach Nearly Three-Month High - November 16, 2023