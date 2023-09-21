After reporting growth in regional manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing a significant downturn in activity in the month of September. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity tumbled to a negative 13.5 in September from a positive 12.0 in August.
