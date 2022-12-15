Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate in the month of December, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Thursday. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity rose to a negative 13.8 in December from a negative 19.4 in November, although a negative reading still indicates a contraction.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Bank Of England Softens Policy Tightening; Signals Additional Hike Ahead - December 15, 2022
- Philly Fed Index Remains Negative For Fourth Straight Month In December - December 15, 2022
- New York Manufacturing Index Indicates Downturn In December - December 15, 2022