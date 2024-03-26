A report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia on Tuesday showed a downturn in regional non-manufacturing activity in the month of March. The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity at the firm level fell to a negative 2.3 in March from a positive 0.8 in February. The index turned negative for the first time since last October.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Durable Goods Orders Jump In February Amid Rebound In Aircraft Demand - March 26, 2024
- Philly Fed Non-Manufacturing Index Turns Negative In March - March 26, 2024
- German Consumer Confidence To Rise Slowly: GfK - March 26, 2024