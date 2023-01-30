The Polish economy expanded during the year 2022 amid a solid increase in domestic demand and investments, though at a slower pace compared to the previous year, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Monday. Gross domestic product advanced 4.9 percent in 2022 versus a 6.8 percent rise in 2021.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Polish Economy Expands 4.9% In 2022 - January 30, 2023
- Eurozone Economic Sentiment At 7-Month High - January 30, 2023
- German Economy Contracts In Q4 - January 30, 2023