Portugal’s economic growth moderated for the third straight quarter in the three months ended December amid a deceleration in the growth of domestic demand due to a decrease in private consumption and investment, flash data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday. Separate official data revealed that consumer price inflation eased for the third consecutive month in January.
