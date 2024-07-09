Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday and said more good data would strengthen the central bank’s confidence inflation is moving sustainably toward its 2 percent target and lead to a potential interest rate cut.
