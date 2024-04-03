Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated during remarks at Stanford University on Wednesday that the central bank is not in a hurry to begin lowering interest rates. Powell pointed to higher inflation data over January and February as a reason for the Fed to be cautious but acknowledged it is “too soon to say whether the recent readings represent more than just a bump.”
