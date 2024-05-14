With inflation coming in hotter-than-expected during the first quarter, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank needs to be patient with regard to interest rates. “The first quarter in the United States was notable for its lack of further progress on inflation,” Powell said during remarks at the annual general meeting of the Foreign Bankers’ Association in Amsterdam on Tuesday.
