Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed the outlook for U.S. monetary policy during remarks on Thursday, saying the central bank “will not hesitate” to resume raising interest rates if it becomes appropriate. Powell also said the Fed is “not confident” a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation down to 2 percent over time has been achieved.
