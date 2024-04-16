Citing a “lack of progress” toward reaching the central bank’s inflation goal, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested on Tuesday that interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer. Powell’s remarks came during a moderated discussion with Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem at the Washington Forum on the Canadian Economy.
