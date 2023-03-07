Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered his highly anticipated semiannual monetary policy testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Citing stubbornly elevated inflation and stronger than expected economic data, Powell told lawmakers the “ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated.”
