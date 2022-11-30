Remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday provided further evidence the central bank plans to slow its aggressive pace of interest rate hikes as soon as next month. Powell noted during a speech at a hybrid Brookings Institution event that the full effects of the Fed’s rapid rate increases have yet to be felt.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Dollar Loses Ground Against Major Rivals After Powell’s Comments - November 30, 2022
- Fed’s Beige Book: Interest Rates, Inflation Weighing On U.S. Economy - November 30, 2022
- Powell Says Slower Pace Of Rate Hikes Could Come As Soon As December - November 30, 2022