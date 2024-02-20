Policymakers of the Reserve Bank of Australia considered whether to hike the key interest rate by a quarter-point, but eventually decided to leave it unchanged at the board meeting in February. “The case to raise the cash rate further centered on the observation that it would take some time for inflation to return to target and the labor market to full employment,” the minutes said.
