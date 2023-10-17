The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia has a low tolerance for a slower return of inflation to the 2-3 percent target than expected, the minutes of the monetary policy meeting held on October 3 said Tuesday. Any further action on interest rates will depend on the incoming data and how these alter the economic outlook and the evolving assessment of risks, the central bank minutes showed.
