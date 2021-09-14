RBA Chief Seeks To Damp Market Expectations For Early Rate Hike

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said the conditions required to lift the key cash rate would not be met before 2024 and market expectations for an early rate hike is out of place. In a speech to the Anika Foundation in Sydney on Tuesday, Lowe said “I find it difficult to understand why rate rises are being priced in next year or early 2023.”
