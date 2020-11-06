The Reserve Bank of Australia said it expects the economy to recover over coming quarters at a faster than previously estimate pace. However, the economy is likely to be noticeably smaller at the end of the forecast period than anticipated prior to the pandemic, partially because of a sharp slowing in population growth, the bank said in the Statement of Monetary Policy, released Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- RBA Expects Economy To Recover At Faster Than Expected Pace - November 6, 2020
- Dollar Turns Weak Against Peers - November 5, 2020
- Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged, Notes Economic Activity Remains Below Pre-Pandemic Levels - November 5, 2020