Australia’s central bank raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to a 12-year high, ending a four-session long pause, as inflation is likely to be more persistent than estimated though policymakers suggested that any further tightening is off the table. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, headed by Governor Michele Bullock, decided to lift the cash rate target by 25 basis poin
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- RBA Hikes Key Rate To 12-Year High - November 7, 2023
- China Export Decline Worse Than Expected - November 7, 2023
- UK House Prices Rise For First Time In 7 Months – Halifax - November 7, 2023