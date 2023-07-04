The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to keep its key rate unchanged unexpectedly on Tuesday in order to assess the impact of the previous tightening on the economy and its associated risks. The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia, led by Governor Philip Lowe, left the cash rate target unchanged at 4.10 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- RBA Keeps Rate Unchanged, Signals More Tightening - July 4, 2023
- Australian Dollar Retreats After RBA Left Rate Unchanged - July 4, 2023
- U.S. Construction Spending Climbs More Than Expected In May - July 3, 2023