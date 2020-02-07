RBA Lowers GDP Growth Forecast

The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its growth projections as the recent bushfires, drought and the outbreak of coronavirus weigh on exports. In its quarterly economic outlook, released Friday, the central bank projected growth to remain at 2 percent in the year to June 2020 compared to the previous forecast of 2.5 percent. Overall, GDP growth is expected to have been 2 percent over 2019.
