The board of the Reserve Bank of Australia discussed the case for raising the cash rate at its June meeting citing slower-than-expected inflation but finally judged that the case to leave the rate unchanged was the stronger one, the minutes of the meeting showed Tuesday. At the June meeting, the bank had retained its benchmark rate at a 12-year high of 4.35 percent for a fifth straight meeting.
