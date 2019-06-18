RBA Minutes: Further Monetary Easing More Likely

Policymakers of Reserve Bank of Australia suggested that it was more likely than not that a further easing in monetary policy would be appropriate in the period ahead.
According to the minutes of the monetary policy meeting held on June 4, members said developments in the labor market would be particularly important, in assessing whether more easing was appropriate.
