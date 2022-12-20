Policymakers of the Reserve Bank of Australia discussed pausing the interest rate hike at the last meeting of the year, citing the lagged effect of the previous adjustments. Nonetheless, further rate hikes are on cards based on incoming data. At the December meeting, policymakers observed that they should proceed cautiously given the uncertain environment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- RBA Minutes Say Policymakers Discussed Pausing Rate Hikes - December 20, 2022
- Japanese Yen Moves Up As BoJ Widens Bond Yield Target Band - December 20, 2022
- Bank Of Japan Widens 10-Year JGB Yield Target Band - December 20, 2022