Policymakers of the Reserve Bank of Australia discussed raising the interest rate by a further quarter point at the September meeting, the minutes of the meeting showed Tuesday. At the final policy-setting meeting of Philip Lowe as governor, board members considered both lifting the rate by 25 basis points and holding the cash rate target at 4.10 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- RBA Policymakers Discussed Lifting Rate In September, Minutes Show - September 19, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due - September 19, 2023
- Dollar Subdued Against Major Rivals Ahead Of Policy Meetings - September 18, 2023