RBA Signals Easing As Wage Growth Unlikely To Pick Up

Australia’s central bank signaled further easing as wage growth is not expected to pick up and inflation set to remain below the target band. In its quarterly statement on monetary policy, released on Friday, the Reserve Bank of Australia said wage growth is no longer expected to pick up but the labor market and inflation forecasts were little changed from August.
