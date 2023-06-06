The Reserve Bank of Australia unexpectedly raised its key interest rate for a second policy session in a row as policymakers assessed inflation as high and considered the risk of high inflationary expectations feeding into wage increases and prices. The central bank also signaled that more tightening may be required in the future to bring inflation back to the target of 2-3 percent.
