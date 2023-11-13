Reserve Bank of Australia policymaker Marion Kohler cautioned that returning inflation back to the target would be difficult and the road ahead could be bumpy. “The next stage in bringing inflation back to target is likely to be more drawn out than the first,” Kohler, acting assistant governor of RBA, said at the UBS Australasia Conference in Sydney on Monday.
