New Zealand’s central bank maintained its benchmark rate for the seventh consecutive session and signaled a delay in rate cuts as services inflation is receding slowly. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, led by Governor Adrian Orr, decided to hold the Official Cash Rate at 5.50 percent.
