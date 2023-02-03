Eurozone private sector moved into the expansion zone in January for the first time in seven months, raising hopes that the currency bloc would escape a recession, final survey results from S&P Global showed Friday. At 50.3 in January, the composite output index climbed from 49.3 in December. The flash score was 50.2.
