India’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rates for the fifth policy meeting in a row on Wednesday due to sticky core inflation, but geared down the pace of tightening given the softness in economic growth outlook. The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India voted 5-1 to hike its key interest rate, the repo, by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect, Govern
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Reserve Bank Of India Slows Rate Hikes On Weaker Growth Outlook - December 7, 2022
- Will Germany Avoid A Recession On Industrial Resilience? - December 7, 2022
- UK House Prices Fall Most In Over 14 Years Amid Cost Of Living Crisis, Recession Worries - December 7, 2022