Sweden’s central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point on Wednesday in a bid to bring inflation down to the target and also signaled another increase of a quarter-point in June or September. The executive board of the Riksbank decided to raise the policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.50 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Riksbank Raises Key Rate; Signals 25 Bps Hike Ahead - April 26, 2023
- French Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly In April - April 26, 2023
- German Consumer Morale To Brighten Up In May – GfK - April 26, 2023