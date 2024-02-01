Sweden’s central bank on Thursday left its key interest rate unchanged for a second straight session, as expected, and suggested that a rate cut would be possible in the first half of the year. The Executive Board of the Sveriges Riksbank, led by Governor Erik Thedeen, left the key policy rate steady at 4.00 percent.
