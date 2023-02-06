Eurozone investor confidence strengthened to hit an 11-month high in February, replacing recession expectations with signs of stagnation, a closely watched survey showed Monday. The investor sentiment index improved to -8.0 in February from -17.5 in January, the behavioral research institute Sentix said. This was the highest reading since March 2022.
