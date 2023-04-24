Business sentiment in Germany strengthened slightly in April as companies raised their expectations though they were less upbeat regarding the current situation, results of the latest ifo survey showed Monday. Elsewhere, the Bundesbank said in its monthly report that the German economy grew better-than-expected in the first quarter of this year due to the rebound in the industrial sector.
