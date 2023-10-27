The Bank of Russia raised its benchmark rate by a bigger-than-expected 200 basis points on Friday as inflationary pressures moved significantly above expectations. The board of directors headed by Elvira Nabiullina decided to lift the key rate to 15.00 percent from 13.00 percent. Markets were anticipating a 100 basis point increase.
