The Bank of Russia decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged for the third straight policy session, but suggested that the policy would be tightened in case of further budget deficit expansion, a fall in the currency exchange rate and the persistent labor shortage that trigger pro-inflation risks. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to retain the key rate at 7.50 percent.
