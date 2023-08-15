The Bank of Russia raised its benchmark rate sharply by 350 basis points at an emergency meeting on Tuesday to contain the depreciation of the ruble and thereby limit the inflationary pressures. The Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia decided to lift the key rate to 12.00 percent from 8.50 percent.
