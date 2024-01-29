Singapore’s central bank left its monetary policy unchanged at the first policy meeting of the year as inflation is estimated to fall and the economic growth is expected to pick up this year. The Monetary Authority of Singapore decided to retain the prevailing rate of appreciation of the S$NEER policy band. There will be no change to its width and the level at which it is centered.
