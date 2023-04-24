Singapore’s core inflation eased more than expected in March due to lower cost for services and food, preliminary data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed Monday. The MAS core inflation slowed to 5.0 percent from 5.5 percent in February. Economists had forecast 5.10 percent.
