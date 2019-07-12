Singapore Economy Contracts In Q2

Singapore economy contracted in the second quarter as trade wars weighed on the electronics and precision engineering, advance estimate from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed Friday. Gross domestic product shrink 3.4 percent on quarter-on-quarter annualized basis in the second quarter, reversing the 3.8 percent expansion in the previous period.
