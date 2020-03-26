Singapore Economy Contracts Sharply In Q1, Govt Downgrades Outlook

The Singapore economy logged a sharp contraction at the start of the year as the supply chain disruptions and travel restrictions following the outbreak of coronavirus weighed heavily on construction and services sectors. Citing the weaker-than-expected performance of the city-state economy, the ministry downgraded its economic outlook for 2020.
