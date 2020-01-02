Singapore Economy Logs Slowest Growth In A Decade

The Singapore economy grew at the slowest pace in a decade in 2019 as global slowdown and trade wars weighed on the manufacturing sector, flash data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent in 2019, much slower than the 3.1 percent expansion seen in 2018. This was also the weakest annual growth since 2009.
