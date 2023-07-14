The Singapore economy avoided a recession in the second quarter underpinned by services activity, the advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Friday. Gross domestic product posted a quarterly growth of 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 0.4 percent decrease in the first quarter. The rate came in line with expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Singapore Economy Skirts Recession In Q2 - July 14, 2023
- U.S. Dollar Falls Sharply As Producer Inflation Slows - July 13, 2023
- U.S. Producer Prices Inch Up Less Than Expected In June, Annual Growth Slows To Just 0.1% - July 13, 2023