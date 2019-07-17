Singapore’s exports declined sharply at a faster-than-expected pace in June as trade disputes weighed heavily on both electronics and non-electronics shipments, data from Enterprise Singapore showed Wednesday. Non-oil domestic exports declined 17.3 percent year-on-year in June, after decreasing 16.3 percent in May. Exports were forecast to fall moderately by 9.6 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Singapore Exports Decline More-Than-Forecast - July 17, 2019
- Dollar Extends Gains On Buoyant Retail Sales Data - July 16, 2019
- U.S. Business Inventories Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In May - July 16, 2019