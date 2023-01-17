Singapore’s non-oil exports declined for the third straight month in December, and at a faster-than-expected pace, amid sharp falls in both shipments of electronic and non-electronic goods, data from Enterprise Singapore showed on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Singapore Exports Slump 20.6% On Weaker Demand - January 17, 2023
- Australia Consumer Confidence Logs Biggest Monthly Rise In 21 Months - January 17, 2023
- Zero Covid Policy Damps China 2022 GDP Growth - January 17, 2023