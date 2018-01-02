Singapore’s economic growth eased in the fourth quarter on weaker manufacturing, the advance estimate from the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed Tuesday. Gross domestic product expanded 3.1 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2017, following the 5.4 percent growth seen in the previous quarter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- China Factory Activity Growth Accelerates On Output, Orders - January 2, 2018
- Singapore GDP Growth Slows In Q4 - January 2, 2018
- Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Indicates Faster Growth In December - December 28, 2017