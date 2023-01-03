Singapore’s economic growth weakened sharply towards the end of the year as the manufacturing sector slid into contraction mainly due to falls in electronics and biomedical production. Gross domestic product grew only 2.2 percent on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, moderating from the 4.2 percent expansion in the preceding period.
