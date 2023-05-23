Singapore’s consumer price inflation increased somewhat in April after easing to a 9-month low in March amid increased costs for services and private transport, while the core figure was unchanged, data published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Singapore Inflation Rises Slightly To 5.7% - May 23, 2023
- Dollar Subdued Against Major Counterparts - May 22, 2023
- Eurozone Consumer Confidence Improves Modestly - May 22, 2023